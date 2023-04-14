Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The golf club director presents the cheque to Esther Ráez of Cudeca. SUR
Memorial golf tournament raises 5,000 for Cudeca

Held at Las Brisas golf club, the event was a tribute to Spanish golfer Sebastián de Miguel

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 14 April 2023, 12:40

Real Club de Golf La Brisas in Marbella hosted the Pro-Am Memorial Sebastián de Miguel golf tournament at the end of March.

The event, which was organised by the golf club in aid of Cudeca, raised a total of 5,000 euros for the palliative care hospice charity.

The tournament consisted of teams of one professional and three amateurs, with a maximum EGA handicap of 24 for men, and 32 for the ladies.

After the first day's matches, participants enjoyed a special gala dinner in tribute to Spanish golfer Sebastián de Miguel, whose two sons participated in the tournament.

A cocktail party and awards ceremony was held after the tournament. In addition to the prizes for the winning teams, individual prizes were also awarded to the golfers who achieved the best results in the different categories.

