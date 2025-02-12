British member of well-known international motorcycle club who boasted of being in the 'one percenters' gang arrested in Marbella

Europa Press Marbella Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 11:13 Compartir

Officers from Spain's National Police force have arrested a British man for infringement of the country's immigration laws. The offender, who was detained in Marbella, is a member of one of the most prominent biker gangs in the world.

The man was subject to an expulsion order issued by the subdelegation of the government of Malaga, initiated by the foreigners office and the police force in Marbella. According to the order, he was banned from entering both national territory and all countries that are part of the Schengen Convention.

The UK national is part of the so-called 'one percenters' gang, which allegedly is made up of the 1% of the club's motorcyclists who consider themselves outside the law, with serious crimes related to drug-trafficking, prostitution, homicide, arms trafficking, extortion and assault. He is known to be very active on social media, where he has openly boasted about being a member of the famous gang, which was created in the last century. The motorcyclist group comprises more than 5,000 members, both law-abiding and with a small percentage of criminals.

The investigation, carried out by members of the local foreigners office in Marbella, was initiated, following the opening of a case for infringement of immigration law.

After carrying out several enquiries, police investigators managed to locate the offender's address, who also had previous convictions for various crimes.

Officers arrested the individual on 3 February under the existing expulsion order. His deportation from Malaga Airport to the UK happened within less than 48 hours.