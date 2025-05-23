Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Medals at Malaga championship for international Costa del Sol dance school
Culture

Medals at Malaga championship for international Costa del Sol dance school

Lia Mullins has been dancing all her life and is now prepapring "the next generation" to compete in competitions across Europe from her school in Marbella

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 23 May 2025, 17:16

A group of young international dance students from the Costa del Sol’s Capital International Performing Arts School, based in Marbella, took part in their first dance competition in Malaga at the end of April.

The students competed in the Malaga Open Dance Championship which took place on 27 April at the NH Málaga hotel and some came away with medals. “We had dancers as young as four compete and take home medals. They are so excited for the next one,” owner of the school, Lia Mullins, told SUR in English.

She is now preparing to take some of the students to the UK for competitions and training and the school is planning to take part in the Swedish Open in 2026.

Family of dancers

Lia has been dancing since she was three and it runs in the family as her grandparents and parents were dancers and her parents ran a dance studio in their home city of Dublin. “I was born into it and grew up with dance being my life. From the age of 12 I flew to London every Friday after school to spend the weekend training and competing and would return to Ireland for school on Monday,” Lia explains.

Lia specialises in ballroom and Latin dancing but has trained in many different styles and went on to become British junior champion before moving to Italy to partner the Italian champion. “We competed all over the world and became British open champions, USA champions and ranked one of the top couples in the world,” she says.

After retiring from competitions, Lia, now 43, explains that she decided to focus her passion on for dancing on preparing the next generation of dancers to follow in her footsteps and “be the next champions”.

From top: Lia with some of her dancers; Lia as British champion; Lia at the Malaga Open with one of her youngest dancers SUR
Imagen principal - From top: Lia with some of her dancers; Lia as British champion; Lia at the Malaga Open with one of her youngest dancers
Imagen secundaria 1 - From top: Lia with some of her dancers; Lia as British champion; Lia at the Malaga Open with one of her youngest dancers
Imagen secundaria 2 - From top: Lia with some of her dancers; Lia as British champion; Lia at the Malaga Open with one of her youngest dancers

Lia has recently returned to Spain having first moved here in 2009. She stayed for seven years, then returned to Ireland in 2016 for personal reasons, before deciding to come back in 2024 to reopen her dance school. Having run a “a very large competitive school” in Ireland, Lia’s goal is to “bring the school here to the same level and size”.

Lia says that although there is travelling involved for the competitions and training, her long-term goal is “to develop the dance school here” so she has “no plans on leaving anytime soon. This is home.”

She explains that she fell in love with Spain having spent her childhood summers in the country and knew that this is where she wanted to live eventually.

The school offers classes for people of all ages including wedding couples, dinner dance parties and corporate events. “It’s a very international school; I’ve got students from Spain, Portugal, America, the UK, Ireland, Poland, Kuwait, Hungary, Ukraine....” the list goes on.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  3. 3 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  4. 4 Woman dies in Gibraltar after falling from window
  5. 5 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  6. 6 Restaurante Playa Bella: 50 years preserving the essence of traditional Spanish cuisine
  7. 7 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town halls study use of seawater for beach footbaths
  9. 9 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  10. 10 Why renting a car at Malaga airport is key to exploring the province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Medals at Malaga championship for international Costa del Sol dance school