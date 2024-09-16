Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Llorca, looking spectacular in Paloma Suárez's fashion show. IFEMA
The &#039;curvy&#039; model from Marbella who made history at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid
Fashion

The 'curvy' model from Marbella who made history at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid

Marina Llorca has become the first size 44/46 model on the catwalk wearing clothes by an established designer at the event in the Spanish capital

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 16 September 2024, 17:10

Marina Llorca is an 'influencer', 'instagrammer' and standard bearer of the 'body positive' movement. She studied graphic design and fashion and styling and is co-founder of her own brand of clothing... a multi-talented woman who has now broken down a new barrier, in this case in the world of modelling. Llorca, who grew up in Marbella, has made history at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid by being the first size 44/46 model to walk down the catwalk with an established designer at this event in the Spanish capital.

The model from the Costa del Sol participated in the third day of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, which is now in its 80th year, modelling pieces by the Canary Islands designer, Paloma Suárez. "I'm still on cloud nine after everything that happened yesterday," Marina wrote on her Instagram account. "When I moved to Madrid to study for my degree I started my first steps in fashion. I wanted to fulfil my dream of modelling at Fashion Weeks, and I tried to apply to several agencies, but the doors were always closed to me because they didn't want curvy models or plus-size models for the big shows," explained the model.

Ten years later, Marina Llorca has fulfilled that dream and has also opened the door to real size models, until now without much visibility at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.

