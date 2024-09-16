The 'curvy' model from Marbella who made history at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid

SUR Malaga Monday, 16 September 2024, 17:10 | Updated 17:19h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marina Llorca is an 'influencer', 'instagrammer' and standard bearer of the 'body positive' movement. She studied graphic design and fashion and styling and is co-founder of her own brand of clothing... a multi-talented woman who has now broken down a new barrier, in this case in the world of modelling. Llorca, who grew up in Marbella, has made history at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid by being the first size 44/46 model to walk down the catwalk with an established designer at this event in the Spanish capital.

The model from the Costa del Sol participated in the third day of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, which is now in its 80th year, modelling pieces by the Canary Islands designer, Paloma Suárez. "I'm still on cloud nine after everything that happened yesterday," Marina wrote on her Instagram account. "When I moved to Madrid to study for my degree I started my first steps in fashion. I wanted to fulfil my dream of modelling at Fashion Weeks, and I tried to apply to several agencies, but the doors were always closed to me because they didn't want curvy models or plus-size models for the big shows," explained the model.

Ten years later, Marina Llorca has fulfilled that dream and has also opened the door to real size models, until now without much visibility at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.