Environmental awareness Poseidon sculpture arrives at Puerto Banús

The 'Poseidon' sculpture will be exhibited at Puerto Banús until 28 July. Josele
The piece by Brazilian artist Marcos Marín is touring various Mediterranean ports, with its next destination being the French city of Nice

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 15:03

Marbella's luxury Puerto Banús marina has put on display the Poseidon sculpture - a large-format work by Brazilian artist Marcos Marín that promotes a message about the importance of caring for the marine environment. The piece will be exhibited until 28 July.

Councillor for Nueva Andalucía, Vanessa Ortiz de Zárate, who attended the presentation, highlighted the sculpture's role in endorsing Marbella's cultural responsibility. She described Marín's work as a "wonderful and majestic proposal that further enhances this site". The piece, a 'kinetic totem' located at the viewpoint of the nautical enclosure, will travel around different Mediterranean ports and its next destination is Nice in France.

Marín explained that, "depending on the angles and the light, the size (of the sculpture) changes, allowing people to enjoy different aspects". Marín, who described Puerto Banús as "a port of immense beauty and an incredible setting" for the sculpture, thanked the Prince Albert II de Monaco foundation for its patronage and the contribution to a piece that translates environmental awareness as a mindset that everybody should have. The consul of Brazil, Vera Cintia Álvarez placed the design of the work "between dream and myth", alluding to the "complexity of the sea", which has been conveyed by the artist with well-chosen materials.

