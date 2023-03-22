Marbella's new skatepark aims to become one of the best in Andalucía BMX world champion Rubén Alcántara has had an input in the design and having features such as handrails and pyramid-type ramps, it will be suitable for BMX, rollerblade and scooter users in addition to skateboarders

The Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, on a site visit to the site of the new skatepark.

Work on the construction of Marbella's new skatepark is under way and the 5,200 square metre site in Trapiche Norte was visited by BMX world champion Rubén Alcántara on Tuesday, 21 March. The top stunt rider has been an advisor on the design of the sports facility on Calle Almensino, where the municipal tow-truck depot was located.

Alcántara was accompanied by the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, the councillor for Sports, Manuel Cardeña, and the councillor for Works Diego López. The mayor said that this initiative, with an investment of 800,000 euros, has a completion period of eight months, which means that skating enthusiasts are expected to be able to use these new facilities for the first time by the end of the year.

Rubén Alcántara said that the grounds "will be the most complete park in Andalucía" as "it will have three bowls of different sizes: one for beginners, one for intermediate level and another more professional one”.

The skatepark will be able to host national and even world championships in Spain Alcántara added. And, having features such as handrails and pyramid-type ramps, it will be suitable for BMX, rollerblade and scooter users in addition to skateboarders.

The mayor said the project, beside the Mario Vargas Llosa school, will include green areas "to integrate into this residential area and with the school".