Work on one of the sand courts. SUR
Marbella&#039;s Mediterranean park to be ready before summer 2024
Marbella's Mediterranean park to be ready before summer 2024

Five hundred trees are to be planted at the 50,000-square-metre green space and four sand courts for football, handball and beach volleyball have already been installed

David Lerma

Marbella

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 13:48

Work continues apace on Marbella’s Parque del Mediterráneo (Mediterranean park) in El Pinillo area of the town and four sand courts for football, handball and beach volleyball have already been completed. The councillor for works, Diego López, highlighted the "progress" made so far after 2,900 cubic metres of special silica-rich, washed grain, dust-free sand from a sand maker in San José del Valle (Cadiz) were deposited.

"The Parque del Mediterráneo aspires to become a meeting point not only for sports people, but also for families," said the councillor, who explained that in addition to the sand, different species of trees are being planted in the 50,000-square-metre area. These include "12 robust Washingtonia palms, one Canadian palm, four date palms and 43 stone pines, which are two and a half metres high, have already been planted" he said.

López added, "In the next few days 153 more stone pines will be planted, as well as 70 five-metre- high Aleppo pines, 200 oleanders, 30 large mulberry trees and numerous shrub species, a figure that will continue to increase as in total around 500 trees will be planted".

The town hall "carried out important legal work to recover the land, which was given in concession to third parties during the GIL era for the development of a commercial area", recalled López, who pointed out that the site, which is being developed by the town hall, has seen an investment of 2.4 million euros from the Costa del Sol Mancomunidad association of town halls and will have sports facilities, footpaths, an auditorium and a car park with 250 spaces.

