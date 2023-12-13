Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Francisco Asis López at Marbella's municipal archives in Cortijo de Miraflores. Josele
Marbella&#039;s long-serving municipal archivist set to retire
History

Marbella's long-serving municipal archivist set to retire

Francisco de Asís López wants to complete the website where thousands of historical documents can be found before he leaves the job in February 2024

David Lerma

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:04

Compartir

Marbella’s municipal archivist Francisco Asis López has announced that he will be retiring from the job which he has done for 37 years in February 2024. He has been in charge of Marbella’s municipal archives, and is still working on a website where "thousands of historical documents" can be found directly.

Leaving his job is "a contradictory feeling" he said and added, "A stage in my life is coming to an end, although there are still unfulfilled objectives."

López went on to say, "The archive was set up as a service in practice and should have been staffed with both personnel and an administrative hierarchy. There is only one archivist and there is no possibility for others to have a proper administrative career to aspire to promotion. It is sad because when I joined in early 1987 I was required to know about archiving, and now it is only an administrative position.”

Marbella's archives are spread between four municipal offices. "The town hall office is hardly noticed. We are like a field hospital.” He said that some of the records, which began in the 15th century, have not been well preserved over the centuries, although more recent ones have been stored better.

"The tourist boom is reflected in the documentation preserved up to 2013 which shows how the town has grown. It is an impressive number of files," López said of the records that are kept in the building on Calle Portada. The rest of the files are divided between the management archives and the archives in the Horizonte building.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Official Costa del Sol weather station registers hottest December day on record in Spain with almost 30C
  2. 2 Stunning photos and video capture strange sea mist that rolled onto the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Malaga port prepares to accept 'last resort' shipments of fresh water as drought continues in the province
  4. 4 Much-loved Malaga school teacher falls to his death in Spain's Sierra Nevada mountains
  5. 5 Court acquits three Malaga residents who spent 17 months in jail for huge cocaine haul
  6. 6 Dramatic weather change on the Costa del Sol just one day after recording the highest temperature in the whole of Spain
  7. 7 Junta de Andalucía proposes desalination master plan to Spain's national government
  8. 8 Man dies inside a car wash in Spain's Valencia region
  9. 9 Emergency workers respond to 2,574 incidents during December long weekend in Malaga
  10. 10 Concern among residents after recent spate of burglaries in Axarquía town

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad