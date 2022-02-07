Marbella's Hard Rock hotel has an opening date The hotel will open in June this year and will offer 384 rooms, a terrace with a swimming pool and six restaurants

The first Hard Rock hotel in Andalucía, located in Marbella, is set to open in June. Offering 384 rooms, a terrace with a swimming pool and six restaurants, the company has announced that the hotel will be decorated in the brand's classic style, with references to Spanish art and music in the rooms and communal spaces.

Todd Hricko, senior vice-president of Hard Rock Hotels Development, said: "We will create a blend that reflects Spain's important artistic culture." Moreover, he announced that the hotel is actively looking for music, dance and artistic memorabilia to decorate it. "We want to create an authentic experience for guests that reflects both the hotel's location and Hard Rock's renowned collection, which has over 86,000 articles," he said.

After works are completed, the hotel, which was acquired last June by property investors Stoneweg, will boast 384 rooms, including 50 suites. The new building will also have six restaurants, as well as a rooftop terrace that will have a VIP bar and a swimming pool with views of the Nueva Andalucía beach.

The hotel will also have a spa and wellness centre with a indoor pool, a gym and Rock Spa with six treatment rooms, a sauna and a relaxation room. It also aims to become the buggest venue for meetings and conventions in Marbella.

Miguel Casas, general director of Stoneweg Hospitality, said that the objective is to make the new hotel a benchmark on the Costa del Sol.

"We're very happy to bring the Hard Rock Hotels brand to the iconic Andalucía Plaza. We've always seen our brand as being perfectly aligned with the Costa del Sol and Marbella markets." he said.

"We've had our sights set on the beautiful region of the Costa del Sol for quite some time and we're sure that Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will shine on the market," said Hricko.