Marbella, the world capital of women's tennis Muguruza, Badosa and Pliskova, three of the top ten female tennis players, train at Puente Romano before the start of the new season

The Puente Romano tennis club, in Marbella, has become the home of three of the top ten female tennis players in the world. Malaga province may be lacking its usual autumn rainfall, but that has allowed for the perfect conditions for these professionals to prepare the next season.

Garbiñe Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova and Paula Badosa are all training separately at the Marbella facilities, specifically the hardcourts, as they prepare for their upcoming trip to Australia at the start of January. Down Under they'll play several tournaments in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney in the fortnight leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open.

A brilliant year

After becoming the first Spanish female tennis player to win a WTA Masters in November, Muguruza arrived in Marbella with her coach Conchita Martínez, who has also just been named the WTA Coach of the Year.

The towering Czech Pliskova, currently fourth in the rankings, also returned to Marbella alongside Muguruza, and both players have shared the facilities on other occasions.

New York-born Catalan Badosa also arrived on the Costa del Sol after her breakthrough season. She started the year in the top 70 and finished in the top ten after winning in Belgrade and Indian Wells, reaching the semi-finals in Madrid and the quarter-finals in Roland Garros.