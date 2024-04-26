Marbella to host national tourism and social media congress in May

María Albarral Friday, 26 April 2024, 14:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella is to host the eighth National Congress of Tourism and Social Media, an event organised by AEDH, the Spanish association of hotel managers, along with the town hall, on 17 May at the town's Adolfo Suárez exhibition centre.

The event will bring together experts, professionals and entrepreneurs from the tourism and social media sectors, with the aim of exploring and discussing the latest trends and strategies in online tourism promotion. It will provide an unique opportunity to learn about the impact of new technology, including artificial intelligence and social media in the development and promotion of tourism destinations.

"This congress in Marbella is a sign of the leadership of our town in the tourism sector and in terms of innovation associated with this sector," said the mayor Angeles Muñoz who thanked AEDH for its choice. She added, "We are convinced that it will be of great relevance when discussing and analysing the future of tourism and social media."

The president of the national association Manuel Vegas said, "We are excited to bring this event to Marbella, a town that has recently been selected as the best European tourist destination in 2024 by EuropeanBestDestinations" and pointed out, "This congress will not only help to strengthen Marbella's position as a leading tourist destination, but will also provide valuable knowledge and skills to the participants."

The congress programme will include 15-20 minute mini-lectures, as well as panel discussions and round tables that will address areas such as digital marketing, the current role of influencers in tourism and the effective use of apps and web platforms to improve the experience in this field. In addition, there will be a fast-networking session accompanied by a coffee break to encourage the exchange of ideas and collaborations among attendees.

As part of the event, a very select 'blogtrip' will also take place in October, details of which will be presented at the congress itself. This additional activity will allow participants to personally experience the cultural, gastronomic and natural richness of Marbella through personalised tours of its historic centre, exclusive culinary experiences and outdoor activities.