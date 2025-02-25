Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the Bulgarian community at an event in Marbella. SUR
Marbella marks Bulgaria&#039;s National Day on 1 March
Community

Marbella marks Bulgaria's National Day on 1 March

A festive programme exhibiting dance, traditional music, gastronomy and products from Bulgaria has been prepared for the event in Marbella

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 13:30

Marbella town hall will once again commemorate the National Day of Bulgaria. On 1 March, the Bulgarian community based in the Costa del Sol town will mark their Liberation Day at the La Fontanilla roundabout. The local councillor for foreign residents, Remedios Bocanegra, has announced that the event will also celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Bulgarian school in Marbella - an institution dedicated to teaching the native language, culture and traditions to the children of Bulgarian migrants.

The municipal delegation and the Marbella-Bulgaria 2013 association have prepared a festive programme, which will include dance, traditional music, gastronomy and a selection of Bulgarian products.

"In addition, we will be visited by three groups of artists coming directly from Bulgaria," said Bocanegra, inviting all Marbella residents to enjoy the event. The councillor highlighted "the effort and passion with which Bulgarians have been working over the years", making it "an honour for the town hall to collaborate with such an active and integrated community that enriches our municipality".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is the Harley Davidson designed on the Costa del Sol for a Spanish celebrity
  2. 2 Rafael Nadal to receive special honour at this year's French Open
  3. 3 Fuengirola PP demands action from central government to repair lift at Los Boliches train station
  4. 4 Pavel Sivakov secures Vuelta a Andalucía title for UAE Team Emirates
  5. 5 British & Irish XI triumph in Weston Shield cricket final with dominant display
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town bans tents and gazebos on beaches
  7. 7 Malaga experts look at fertiliser use in regenerated water
  8. 8 Dani Sánchez rocket secures hard-fought Malaga CF victory
  9. 9 Stunning comeback win propels 10-man Marbella FC out of the relegation zone
  10. 10 Local boxer Samuel Molina set for welterweight title defence in historic Malaga venue

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella marks Bulgaria's National Day on 1 March