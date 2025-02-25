Marbella marks Bulgaria's National Day on 1 March

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 13:30 Compartir

Marbella town hall will once again commemorate the National Day of Bulgaria. On 1 March, the Bulgarian community based in the Costa del Sol town will mark their Liberation Day at the La Fontanilla roundabout. The local councillor for foreign residents, Remedios Bocanegra, has announced that the event will also celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Bulgarian school in Marbella - an institution dedicated to teaching the native language, culture and traditions to the children of Bulgarian migrants.

The municipal delegation and the Marbella-Bulgaria 2013 association have prepared a festive programme, which will include dance, traditional music, gastronomy and a selection of Bulgarian products.

"In addition, we will be visited by three groups of artists coming directly from Bulgaria," said Bocanegra, inviting all Marbella residents to enjoy the event. The councillor highlighted "the effort and passion with which Bulgarians have been working over the years", making it "an honour for the town hall to collaborate with such an active and integrated community that enriches our municipality".