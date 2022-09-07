Marbella wildfire being tackled by Infoca helicopters and more than fifty specialist firefighters

A new wildfire has broken out in Malaga province. It started in the Elviria area, near Marbella, shortly before three o'clock this Wednesday afternoon, 7 September.
The Junta's specialist firefighting brigade, Infoca, said on Twitter that the blaze was being tackled by a team of 54 forest firefighters, two helicopters, two firefighting vehicles, and other specialist staff.
ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFMarbella. Se amplían medios. En estos momentos se encuentran movilizados:
1 Súper Puma
1 Semipesado
54 Bomberos forestales
2 Técnicos de operaciones
1 Agente de medioambiente
2 Autobombas pic.twitter.com/uzXrDzzzvn