Marbella wildfire being tackled by Infoca helicopters and more than fifty specialist firefighters

@PLAN_INFOCA

Marbella wildfire being tackled by Infoca helicopters and more than fifty specialist firefighters

The fire started in the Elviria area shortly before three o'clock this Wednesday afternoon

ISABEL MÉNDEZ Malaga

A new wildfire has broken out in Malaga province. It started in the Elviria area, near Marbella, shortly before three o'clock this Wednesday afternoon, 7 September.

The Junta's specialist firefighting brigade, Infoca, said on Twitter that the blaze was being tackled by a team of 54 forest firefighters, two helicopters, two firefighting vehicles, and other specialist staff.

Photos