Marbella warms up for the celebration of the E1 Series, the electric formula 1 of the sea

There are two weeks left until the E1 Series competition, the electric off-shore formula 1 of the sea, to be held in Puerto Banús. The VIP box was erected this week by the organisers of the event, led by the sports promoter Alejandro Agag, and the engineer Rodi Basso, a collaborator of NASA and the Red Bull and Ferrari racing teams. Marbella is the only Spanish town selected to hold the competition, which this year plans to visit Monaco, Venice, Geneva, Jeddah, and Hong Kong, where the final of the championship will be held.

The competition will be held on 1 and 2 June when several teams will compete to qualify for the E1 Puerto Banús GP, captained by internationally renowned personalities such as Rafa Nadal, Sergio Pérez, Didier Drogba, Tom Brady, Steve Aoki, Will Smith and Marc Anthony. The latter, as an opening act, will perform on 31 May as part of the Oasis Marbella Fest music series.

Conceived as a new global sport, this competition will test the Racebird motorboat engine, the only electric engine authorised by the International Motorboat Racing Union, which, unlike other competitions, will be the same for all competitors. The Spanish riders include Laia Sanz, six times world enduro and eight times world trial champion; Cris Lazarraga, runner-up in motonautics; Dani Clos, winner of the Formula Renault race; and Lucas Ordóñez, who joins the competition after the participation of the American actor Will Smith as captain was announced yesterday.

All participating teams will be made up of a man and a woman , all of whom are experienced professionals who have participated in major driving tournaments such as the Dakar, Trial, W Series or Formula Ford.

The format of the races will have four parts: qualification, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The E1 is a competition that is more about the driving skills of its drivers than the technical prowess of its teams. With a top speed of 90 kilometres per hour, the Racebird is 7.5 metres long and has a power output of 150 kilowatts supplied by a 35 kilowatt/hour battery.

With three years of competition guaranteed in Puerto Banús, and three more years negotiable, the investment made for this year is five million euros, and a media impact of more than 1,000 million people around the world is expected, according to estimates by Juan Núñez, CEO of Cívitas Puerto Banús.

The initiative is supported by the regional ministry of tourism and sport, Marbella town hall and the provincial council. Marbella mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who visited the facilities this week, estimated the economic impact of the event at 25 million euros.