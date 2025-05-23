Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz at the presentation of diplomas. Josele
Marbella trains more than 800 entrepreneurs in first edition of &#039;Marbellup&#039;
Business

Marbella trains more than 800 entrepreneurs in first edition of 'Marbellup'

Big data, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and social economy are the main areas that entrepreneurs and freelancers have discussed

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 23 May 2025, 17:54

The first edition of the 'Marbellup' programme has come to an end, having accomplished the training of 800 entrepreneurs and self-employed Marbella residents. The programme has served as the impetus they need to launch their careers and businesses.

Big data, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and social economy are just some of the subjects that have been taught since last September. During the graduation ceremony, which took place this past Thursday, Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz highlighted "the digital transformation of the business fabric and the economic growth that the town is experiencing".

"It is a great satisfaction to see how the contents taught in a total of eight free modules, both face-to-face and online, have materialised with concrete projects, with the aim of offering participants the tools to work in a more efficient, productive and competitive way," said Muñoz, adding that the municipality's "objective is to put all the necessary resources at the service of entrepreneurs and self-employed people so that they can continue to improve and make their ideas a reality".

 Projects 

The event gave attendees the opportunity to present the projects that they have been developing during their training. A round table was organised so that participants could share experiences and contribute new points of view. The activity ended with a networking space.

The number of new entrepreneurs in Marbella has been growing steadily in recent years. Last April, there were a total of 15,186 self-employed individuals and more than 22,000 active companies, marking an increase of 4,000 since the pandemic. Muñoz stated that "many of them are linked to the technological field" and highlighted the "79,628 people affiliated to the Social Security".

