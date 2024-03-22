Marbella town hall starts ball rolling for developments in Xarblanca and La Campana areas

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 22 March 2024, 15:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella town hall has approved the initial studies for the development of the Xarblanca area of the town, uphill from the bus station. An area of 14,760 square metres has been designated for roads, public services and homes. The plans, according to councillor José Eduardo Díaz, include the completion of unfinished buildings to the left of the road to the Club Med Magna Marbella hotel.

This measure has been passed in the form of a modification to the 1986 PGOU town masterplan, while the process to bring in new planning regulations (the POU and PGOM) is still ongoing.

The council has also given the green light to the initial studies of a project to allow a site in La Campana, Nueva Andalucía, to be given commercial use. Both projects need a favourable environmental report from the Junta de Andalucía and to be put on public display.