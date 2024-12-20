Marbella swimming pool back in action after 3m-euro refit

Image of the new pool facilities now open to the public.

María Arrabal Friday, 20 December 2024, 21:06

Marbella's Salduba swimming pool at the Antonio Serrano Lima sports complex will reopen on 7 January after a three-million-euro refurbishment. There will be aquatic activities aimed at children and new places for adults as well as sessions tailored for pregnant women.

Registration, online and in person, at the usual offices or at the swimming pool.