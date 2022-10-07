Marbella showcases best of interior design alongside contemporary art Over 40 designers and 150 brands have confirmed their presence at Marbella Design & Art

More than 40 interior designers and in excess of 150 brands have confirmed their participation in Marbella Design & Art, one of the most important showcases in Europe for designers and interior design. It is the only one that combines both with contemporary art scattered around the exhibition spaces.

Organisers at the launch. / SUR

The fair's general director, Alejandro Zaia, said the event will not disappoint as it brings together international designers and iconic brands alongside a full programme of activities, to make it a "truly comprehensive experience".

Marbella Design & Art, which marks its fifth edition, will take place between November 3 and 13 at the Adolfo Suárez Exhibition and Conference Centre in the Costa del Sol town.