Marbella seeks to target luxury-loving Arab tourists all year round

Marbella is one of Europe's favourite destinations for high-net-worth Arab tourists, yet for decades their stay has been limited to the summer months. Breaking this seasonality is the main objective set by Marbella town hall, which is why it has travelled to Dubai to participate in the Arabian Travel Market, a Middle Eastern tourism fair where the Costa del Sol town is positioned as one of the most sought-after destinations. "They are traveling to the town not only in the summer, as was traditional, which shows that the promotional campaign we have been developing for some time is having an impact and opening up new opportunities for them to come to our municipality beyond the summer months," said mayor Ángeles Muñoz, who was present in the Emirates with the local delegation to highlight the various promotional initiatives.

"We have attended more than 80 meetings with travel agents, tour operators, airlines and journalists to share the latest developments in the sector, including the reopening of prominent hotels," added Muñoz, who also emphasised that during these days, "the town's first-class gastronomic offerings, as well as our commitment to sustainability, accessibility, and technological innovation, have been showcased at the most important tourism fair held in the Middle East”.

"We must emphasise that Marbella is the best place to visit, live and invest. We will continue to strengthen our promotion by emphasising that Marbella is a destination open 365 days a year, where excellence remains intact," she said.

This year's Arabian Travel Market focused on innovation and growth in the global tourism sector, with 2,600 exhibitors and the participation of more than 47,000 professionals from 161 different countries.

Arab tourist profile

Marbella's five-star hotels, luxury shops and exclusive services are the main draw for visitors from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. The profile of the Arab tourist who comes to Marbella has significant purchasing power and is a visitor who demands high-end experiences in fashion, boats, cuisine, leisure and cars. Many of these countries have remained loyal to the Costa del Sol town and, following the pandemic hiatus, have been returning to their traditional vacation destination. Promotion in this market, supported by the Spanish luxury association, has encouraged this return to Marbella, as well as a gradual increase in travel during non-summer months.

At this year's Arabian Travel Market, another sector stood out in terms of public interest: weddings. "We were surprised that people from different parts of Asia, such as India, for example, contacted us to inquire about our town as a wedding destination. It's an area we're going to consider," said Laura De Arce, head of tourism for Marbella.