Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Laura De Arce, Director of Tourism, presented the event together with Jennifer Zhang, CEO of Asialink Spain. Josele
Marbella seeks to break seasonal tourism with wealthy Chinese visitors
Tourism

Marbella seeks to break seasonal tourism with wealthy Chinese visitors

A forum on the Costa del Sol has addressed areas of tourism that the Chinese are particularly interested in including specialised services, iconic itineraries and luxury shopping

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 11 April 2025, 12:08

The profile of the Chinese tourists to Marbella and the Costa del Sol has evolved over the years and they are visitors with high purchasing power and lovers of luxury who like to travel in the low season.

As such Marbella town hall's tourism department is focusing on the Chinese tourism market and as part of its sixtieth anniversary celebrations, Hotel La Fonda hosted 'The Chinese market. Keys and potential of Chinese tourism. Marbella success story' roundtable on Thursday 10 April.

Participants addressed areas of tourism that the Chinese are particularly interested in including specialised services, iconic itineraries and luxury shopping.

Marbella's director of tourism, Laura De Arce, presented the event together with the CEO of Asialink Spain, Jennifer Zhang, "This allows us to highlight the points of improvement of our town and, in addition, it has been a great opportunity for businesses in our destination, so that they can learn first hand how to approach this new visitor," said De Arce.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Faith meets forecast: Spain's Holy Week on rain watch
  5. 5 Foodie guide in Spain adds pet-friendly spots to its listings: these are the 37 locations in Andalucía
  6. 6 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  8. 8 Make the most of your outside spaces
  9. 9 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care
  10. 10 Malaga village celebrates 60 years of olive oil production

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella seeks to break seasonal tourism with wealthy Chinese visitors