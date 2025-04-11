Marbella seeks to break seasonal tourism with wealthy Chinese visitors

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 11 April 2025, 12:08 Compartir

The profile of the Chinese tourists to Marbella and the Costa del Sol has evolved over the years and they are visitors with high purchasing power and lovers of luxury who like to travel in the low season.

As such Marbella town hall's tourism department is focusing on the Chinese tourism market and as part of its sixtieth anniversary celebrations, Hotel La Fonda hosted 'The Chinese market. Keys and potential of Chinese tourism. Marbella success story' roundtable on Thursday 10 April.

Participants addressed areas of tourism that the Chinese are particularly interested in including specialised services, iconic itineraries and luxury shopping.

Marbella's director of tourism, Laura De Arce, presented the event together with the CEO of Asialink Spain, Jennifer Zhang, "This allows us to highlight the points of improvement of our town and, in addition, it has been a great opportunity for businesses in our destination, so that they can learn first hand how to approach this new visitor," said De Arce.