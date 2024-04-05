Marbella restaurant Vôvem offers a week of delightful food with six special menus

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 5 April 2024, 12:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

Popular Marbella restaurant Vôvem will resume its Gastronomic Week with its Seven Days of Delight.

Located in Nueva Andalucia, the foodie event will showcase six different menus to highlight that it's more than a grill, promising to take dishes to another level. Expect dishes to have the Vôvem touch, as chefs work with fire in the kitchen and serve plates with a succulent smoky flavour.

Monday 8 April - Vôvêm essence: This menu reflects the essence and character of Asador Vôvem.

Tuesday 9 April - Sea and pastures: Expect beef, along with a series of fish and seafood dishes prepared by chef Enzo Diaz.

Wednesday 10 April - Nippón rotisserie: Fusion of Vovêm and Japanese cuisine, in a 'four hands' menu with chefs Enzo Diaz and Alejandro Salido.

Thursday 11 April - A journey through Spain: Here, all the major cattle breeds of Spain will be showcased: Ternera Retinta, Buey Gallego, Ternera Avileña, among many others.

Friday 12 April - Asador Nippón

Saturday 13 April - Meat of the world: This will take you on a journey of all different types of meats from all over the world.

Sunday 14 April - Andalucía: A series of signature dishes of Andalusian gastronomy.

All wines selected will be from Spanish wineries.

Places are limited. Reservations can be made at C. Yedras, s/n, 29660 Marbella, Málaga; online at www.vovemasador.com or by calling +34 952 00 34 34.