Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella restaurant Vôvem offers a week of delightful food with six special menus
Food and drink

Marbella restaurant Vôvem offers a week of delightful food with six special menus

The gastronomic event will showcase signature Andalusian dishes, a variety of beefs from all over the world, seafood and carefully selected Spanish wines

SUR in English

Marbella

Friday, 5 April 2024, 12:59

Compartir

Popular Marbella restaurant Vôvem will resume its Gastronomic Week with its Seven Days of Delight.

Located in Nueva Andalucia, the foodie event will showcase six different menus to highlight that it's more than a grill, promising to take dishes to another level. Expect dishes to have the Vôvem touch, as chefs work with fire in the kitchen and serve plates with a succulent smoky flavour.

Monday 8 April - Vôvêm essence: This menu reflects the essence and character of Asador Vôvem.

Tuesday 9 April - Sea and pastures: Expect beef, along with a series of fish and seafood dishes prepared by chef Enzo Diaz.

Wednesday 10 April - Nippón rotisserie: Fusion of Vovêm and Japanese cuisine, in a 'four hands' menu with chefs Enzo Diaz and Alejandro Salido.

Thursday 11 April - A journey through Spain: Here, all the major cattle breeds of Spain will be showcased: Ternera Retinta, Buey Gallego, Ternera Avileña, among many others.

Friday 12 April - Asador Nippón

Saturday 13 April - Meat of the world: This will take you on a journey of all different types of meats from all over the world.

Sunday 14 April - Andalucía: A series of signature dishes of Andalusian gastronomy.

All wines selected will be from Spanish wineries.

Places are limited. Reservations can be made at C. Yedras, s/n, 29660 Marbella, Málaga; online at www.vovemasador.com or by calling +34 952 00 34 34.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  2. 2 What does it cost to build a brand-new bespoke luxury villa in Marbella?
  3. 3 Contract out to tender to build 84 subsidised homes in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Major renovation project for Benalmádena marina moves a step closer
  5. 5 Fleeing thieves smash into adjoining properties in Mijas Costa after losing control of getaway vehicle
  6. 6 This is what the Chíllar river in Nerja looks like after the heavy rains during Easter week
  7. 7 Watch as Guaro river breathes life into 'dead' Axarquía reservoir for first time in eight years
  8. 8 Mixed ability rugby tournament touches down on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Six families cut off by landslide in Malaga province after heavy rain at Easter
  10. 10 New Local Police chief appointed in Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad