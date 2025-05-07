Marbella renews free bus passes for residents for two more years

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:51 Compartir

Public bus transport in Marbella will continue being free of charge for at least another two years. Deputy mayor Félix Romero announced that all the Tarjetas Municipales de Movilidad (mobility cards) for those who are registered as Marbella residents will be renewed.

However, Romero also announced a novelty in the system - the town hall will launch a regular inspection service to detect fraudulent activity. As the councillor said, there have been several occasions on which a card has been used by someone who was not the cardholder.

Romero said that the renewal "will apply to blue cards, given that the gold cards (for those over 65 years of age) can be used indefinitely". "We have maintained our commitment to free transport for our citizens," he said.

Romero highlighted that the only requirement to obtain and keep a card is to be registered as a resident of Marbella, which is something the town hall can check automatically. Computer systems have been synchronised in a way that does not allow current cardholders who are not registered in Marbella anymore to renew their card.

Bus network

The public bus service in Marbella operates through a complex network that covers some two million kilometres per year. Over the years, it has grown from eight urban lines to 14. Romero highlighted the creation of the Bellorizonte-La Cañada line 6B, extensions on line 1 and the integration of old routes from Nueva Andalucía and San Pedro Alcántara to the Hospital Costa del Sol as urban. "It is also worth mentioning the bus to the beach of San Pedro or the Torrecilla," said the councillor. According to Romero, the age group that uses the travel pass the most is of those between 40 and 51 years old.