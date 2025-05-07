Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of one of Marbella's town buses. Josele
Marbella renews free bus passes for residents for two more years
Public transport

Marbella renews free bus passes for residents for two more years

The town hall will also set up a new inspection system to prevent fraud, which has been detected on several occasions

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:51

Public bus transport in Marbella will continue being free of charge for at least another two years. Deputy mayor Félix Romero announced that all the Tarjetas Municipales de Movilidad (mobility cards) for those who are registered as Marbella residents will be renewed.

However, Romero also announced a novelty in the system - the town hall will launch a regular inspection service to detect fraudulent activity. As the councillor said, there have been several occasions on which a card has been used by someone who was not the cardholder.

Romero said that the renewal "will apply to blue cards, given that the gold cards (for those over 65 years of age) can be used indefinitely". "We have maintained our commitment to free transport for our citizens," he said.

Romero highlighted that the only requirement to obtain and keep a card is to be registered as a resident of Marbella, which is something the town hall can check automatically. Computer systems have been synchronised in a way that does not allow current cardholders who are not registered in Marbella anymore to renew their card.

Bus network

The public bus service in Marbella operates through a complex network that covers some two million kilometres per year. Over the years, it has grown from eight urban lines to 14. Romero highlighted the creation of the Bellorizonte-La Cañada line 6B, extensions on line 1 and the integration of old routes from Nueva Andalucía and San Pedro Alcántara to the Hospital Costa del Sol as urban. "It is also worth mentioning the bus to the beach of San Pedro or the Torrecilla," said the councillor. According to Romero, the age group that uses the travel pass the most is of those between 40 and 51 years old.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  3. 3 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  4. 4 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
  5. 5 Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer
  6. 6 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella renews free bus passes for residents for two more years