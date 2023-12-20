Marbella reinforces its municipal cleaning plan for Christmas

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 17:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Marbella town hall has set up a special cleaning plan for the Christmas holidays with 500 extra bins distributed every day in different locations around the town and with a dozen extra workers.

The councillor responsible for the sector, Diego López, explained that the aim is to "make it easy to deposit waste during the various activities carried out by the town's associations and groups". The councillor added that, "due to the drought situation, street sweeping [with water hoses] is not permitted," which is why he asked people for their "maximum cooperation to help keep public spaces in optimum condition".

López said that the municipal workers will be in charge of distributing the litter bins at the sites of festive events and for their subsequent collection, as well as the replacement of the bins permanently installed in public areas in the town. Once the festive events have concluded, areas will also be swept by hand and tidied up. López also said that the large-capacity containers located in the areas, “will serve as support [for waste] for these events organised by groups.”