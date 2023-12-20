Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella boosts its cleaning service in the run-up to Christmas. Josele
Marbella reinforces its municipal cleaning plan for Christmas
Christmas 2023

Marbella reinforces its municipal cleaning plan for Christmas

Councillor Diego López, has asked the public for their help to keep areas tidy given the difficulty of carrying out street cleaning work with hoses due to the drought situation

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 17:34

Compartir

Marbella town hall has set up a special cleaning plan for the Christmas holidays with 500 extra bins distributed every day in different locations around the town and with a dozen extra workers.

The councillor responsible for the sector, Diego López, explained that the aim is to "make it easy to deposit waste during the various activities carried out by the town's associations and groups". The councillor added that, "due to the drought situation, street sweeping [with water hoses] is not permitted," which is why he asked people for their "maximum cooperation to help keep public spaces in optimum condition".

López said that the municipal workers will be in charge of distributing the litter bins at the sites of festive events and for their subsequent collection, as well as the replacement of the bins permanently installed in public areas in the town. Once the festive events have concluded, areas will also be swept by hand and tidied up. López also said that the large-capacity containers located in the areas, “will serve as support [for waste] for these events organised by groups.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga set to plunge into red alert drought level, the same as the western strip of the Costa del Sol and the Axarquía
  2. 2 Will January bring rain to the south of Spain?
  3. 3 Scheduled water cuts on the cards 'soon' for Fuengirola if it does not rain 'almost immediately'
  4. 4 Armed man threatens to shoot police after his vehicle was towed away from supermarket in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Head of the Junta: 'If it doesn't rain between now and summer we will have serious supply problems in our provincial cities and major towns'
  6. 6 'The tourism sector in the south of Spain faces profound challenges': Junta de Andalucía president's grim climate change warning
  7. 7 Work progresses to transform iconic Costa del Sol nightclub into beach fitness area
  8. 8 Malaga Airport flies high in Spain with the biggest increase in international arrivals
  9. 9 Costa del Sol village unveils sculpture to coincide with International Migrants Day
  10. 10 Costa del sol town carries out emergency works to provide safe drinking water to residents

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad