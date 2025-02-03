This is the Costa del Sol holiday destination with the highest average price per hotel room in the whole of Spain

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 3 February 2025, 12:57 Compartir

Marbella is an exclusive destination on the Costa del Sol that is increasingly committed to quality tourism and attracting holidaymakers with a high purchasing power - a case supported by 2024 data from the country's INE national statistics institute. The popular holiday resort has achieved the highest average price per hotel room (ADR) in Spain. At 214.07 euros per night, Marbella leads the ranking, with Barcelona (173.20 euros), Madrid (153.59 euros) and Malaga city (139.10 euros) following behind.

"In terms of hotel profitability, the annual price has once again registered a record figure, soaring specifically in months such as August and December, with 331.88 and 298.56 euros, respectively," said Ángeles Muñoz, mayor of Marbella. Muñoz added that "these records show that we are managing to consolidate seasonal adjustment, an ongoing challenge for all destinations and that we are strengthening our position in new markets, such as the United States, and reaffirming our leadership and our commitment to quality, moving away from overcrowded models".

In eight of the months in 2024, Marbella broke records for Spain. To add to that, the revenue per occupied room (RevPar) has reached historic figures, with an average of 148.01 euros last year, with outstanding months such as August (289.17 euros), October (148.06 euros) and December (115.49 euros).

Hotel occupancy

According to the INE data, hotel occupancy throughout 2024 has also experienced growth in Marbella. "All this demonstrates the good health of the sector," said Muñoz.

"We can observe very positive figures, such as the ones concerning the average occupancy rate between April and October, which was close to 80% - an unprecedented figure that proves that we are managing to increasingly extend the periods traditionally considered as high season," said the mayor.

It should be noted that the number of overnight stays rose to 2,584,174, while the number of visitors reached 719,151 people. By country of origin, the domestic market once again remained the main source, with 201,923 tourists, followed by the UK, with 120,685. Following the two main markets, we have Germany (33,621 visitors), France (33,092), the Netherlands (29,130), Ireland (28,833) and the US (26,588).

Laura de Arce, head of Marbella tourism, said that, "while the average stay of the Spanish client remains the shortest, at 2.65 days, given the large number of getaways throughout the year, with respect to other countries this indicator reaches 3.82 days, with visitors from the UK, Germany and Ireland staying the longest in our hotels, followed by Scandinavia and the US".

Marbella continues to build loyalty with the US market, in particular, with various promotional activities that are making an impression on a target audience that is showing increasing interest in the destination and in real estate investment. Last December, a delegation from Marbella travelled to New York to launch a promotional campaign, including the presentation of videos of Marbella on screens in Times Square and the Hudson Yards shopping centre.