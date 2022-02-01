Marbella ranks among the 20 best European destinations in 2022 Mayor Ángeles Muñoz urges residents to vote for the Costa del Sol town to win the Eden Network prize

Marbella is among 20 top European destinations vying for the “European Best Destinations” seal in association with the European Commission’s Eden Network.

The competition is a publicity windfall for Marbella with the potential to reach 420 million travellers, said Mayor Ángeles Muñoz on 31 January. Marbella will be featured on the “most visited platform dedicated to tourism in Europe and in relevant associated media such as Forbes USA, Conde Nast Travelers, Geo, National Geographic, Yahoo and Corriere Viaggi among others.”

Marbella has been selected along with destinations such as London, Athens, Prague, Rome, Istanbul, Lucerne, Crete and Bavaria. “We are going to be competing with cities at the highest level and we are the only Spanish town in the running,” Muñoz said.

The Costa del Sol destination is in the competition because of "the quality of life, our climate, the possibility of playing sports, gastronomy and complementary offers around leisure, health and shopping," she added.

The winning city will be announced on 10 February and Muñoz has encouraged citizens to vote online for Marbella through the European Best Destinations website and the municipal portal www.marbella.es .

EuropeanBestDestinations.com is the most visited website dedicated to tourism in Europe operating in partnership with the European Commission's Eden network and media partners Forbes US and Conde Nast.