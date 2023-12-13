Marbella puts plans for new multipurpose space out to tender

María Albarral Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

A new multipurpose space is planned for Plaza de la Ermita del Calvario in Marbella and the contract for the project has been put out to tender with an initial budget of 420,000 euros and a completion period of six months. Companies interested in submitting their bids may do so online through the State Contracting Platform before 2 January 2024.

The councillor for works, Diego López, explained that the project will be located near the town’s 18th century Franciscan chapel, “where the holy week procession in honour of Our Lady María Santísima del Calvario begins". He added, "The new space could be used by the brotherhood to store their belongings".

He went on to say that the project has been designed to “respect the aesthetics of the original religious building", while stressing that it will “enrich the landscape and reflect the characteristics of the adjacent architecture".

He added that the town hall is “continuously seeking to make the most of the spaces and premises available for use by different public services with the ultimate aim of providing a quality public service in accordance with the needs of the citizens”.