Golf course properties in Marbella exceed price of town centre housing by 20%

Golf goes hand in hand with luxury real estate, which naturally increases the price of housing. According to data from real estate portals Idealista and Fotocasa, properties located in golf course areas cost 20% more than those located in the town centre.

The peace and safety that such areas offer contribute to the rise in prices and Marbella clearly reflects the trend, especially in Nueva Andalucía, where several of the Costa del Sol's most renowned golf courses converge. The average price there is 5,683 euros per square metre, compared to 5,143 euros per square metre in the centre.

Typical buyers, usually from northen European countries (the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany), are attracted by the location, orientation and natural surroundings. They often purchase properties in Marbella in search for a second, mostly holiday, residence or a retirement harbour. In 2024, these foreign buyers accounted for 14.6% of the national total.

However, younger people have started to emerge as well, motivated by the opportunity to work from home and/or independently. These prospective buyers value peaceful, well-connected environments, where living and disconnecting are compatible. The presence of nearby services, good weather all year round and the possibility of combining sport and relaxation in the same place are key arguments in their decision.

Development

Increasing demand has motivated large developers to launch construction around golf courses. "Our clients increasingly value orientation, views, light and privacy. Golf is seen as part of a lifestyle: less noise, more space and a well-kept environment," says Marc Pritchard, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Spain.

The British developer is currently working on the Altura 160 project - a development of 2- and 3-bedroom flats and penthouses, with spacious terraces, sea and mountain views. The project is located in the heart of the 'Golden Triangle' - a luxury real estate area close to Marbella - and very close to some of the area's most prestigious golf courses.

Far from being a passing fad, the link between golf and residential housing continues to consolidate itself as one of the most solid strategic lines of real estate marketing on the Mediterranean coast.