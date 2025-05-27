Marbella promotes investment in the resort among the world's leading European and Arab capitals

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 17:09 Compartir

Marbella has joined the 'Arab European Cities Dialogue', a forum promoted by leaders in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to establish a network of contacts between leading European and Arab cities.

Marbella stands out for its management as a tourist destination as well as for being considered one of the major international references for luxury. "In this meeting we have shared our ways of governing, the tools we use and the possible investments and economic collaborations that can be carried out between the different localities," deputy mayor of Marbella, Félix Romero, told SUR.

Marbella continues to be a favourite destination for Arab states in terms of both travel and investment. In fact, the strong ties between Marbella and Arab states were highlighted in 2024 when the Arab League Tourism Organisation (ATO) recognised Marbella as a European Tourism Destination of Honour. The ATO, which represents 22 countries, chose the town for the award as "a benchmark of excellence on a global level".

Marbella has held a series of meetings with mayors and leaders of major international cities in the Saudi capital, to promote investment in the Costa del Sol town. "This exchange of knowledge has also helped us. We had a meeting with the first deputy mayor of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, who are pioneers in e-government. We raised the possibility of establishing collaboration and being able to copy systems that work very well for them," said Romero.

Fifteen-minute city

Among the topics discussed at the forum, Marbella also highlighted the concept of the '15-minute city', which is being used in Saudi Arabia and consists of the main services for citizens being a 15-minute walk from any resident. "We are working on our urban planning and we find this idea interesting and very much in line with how we are working on the development of the city," concluded Romero.