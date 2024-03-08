Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New rules for scooter users. Josele
Marbella passes new regulations for users of electric scooters in the town
Road safety

Marbella passes new regulations for users of electric scooters in the town

From now on, electric scooters cannot exceed 20 kilometres per hour, they must be ridden in a bike lane and have liability insurance

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 8 March 2024, 15:24

Marbella has decided it is now necessary to introduce locals laws regulating the use of scooters in the town.

From now on, electric scooters cannot exceed 20 kilometres per hour, they must be ridden in a bike lane and have liability insurance.

Riding is banned on pavements, walkways and in pedestrian areas, as well as on crossings, interurban roads, main roads and motorways.

The maximum allowed speed is 20km/h with some routes limited to 10km/h and scooters must have adequate liability insurance.

Riders must be over 14, wear a helmet and suitable footwear. Headphones are not allowed.

