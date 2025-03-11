Marbella organises a weekend of cycling events to promote new tourism sector

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 15:39 Compartir

'Marbella Cycling Weekend' is set to establish the Costa del Sol town as a key destination for cycling tourism. Three days of activities and sport will mark the event due to take place on 14, 15 and 16 March, with the participation of 60 cyclists and top-level speakers, such as 'Purito' Rodríguez, Olympic medallists María Vasco and Jose Antonio Hermida, and the general director of the Vuelta Ciclista a España, Javier Guillén. The cycling weekend would not be possible without the initiative of Marbella's own professional cyclist Luis Ángel Maté.

Lisandro Viyetes, councillor for sports, highlighted the town's climate and orography, with routes along the sea and in the mountains, which makes it the perfect location for practising the discipline. He said that the event will bring together not only local participants but also those from the rest of the country and from outside Spain. According to him, the presence of Maté offers "a unique opportunity to enjoy cycling and learn from one of the great figures of this sport, who will transmit his experience and his passion on two wheels".

Maté thanked Marbella's town hall for its support and expressed his enthusiasm for the cycling weekend. "I have dedicated my whole life to professional cycling, travelled all over the world and proudly carried the name of my homeland," he said. Echoing the words of the councillor, Maté praised Marbella's potential to become "the centre of international cycling on the cycle tourism map".

Routes

The first edition of the 'Marbella Cycling Weekend' will include a 'clinic' with two practice routes and a workshop with talks by different speakers. "I will be accompanied by all the people who, in one way or another, have been significant in my sporting career," said Maté. Local clubs and training centres will also be present. "I hope that this will bring many cyclists to the city and give Marbella's youth the opportunity to continue training," he added.