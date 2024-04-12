Marbella opens Andalucía's largest free-to-use skatepark to the public

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 12 April 2024, 17:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

Designed by experts in the field and with an investment of 1.6 million euros, the largest free skatepark in Andalucía opened its doors to the public this week.

This project, which took 11 months to complete, is located in the area of La Florida, to the north of the A-7 motorway, next to the entrance to Marbella via Avenida del Trapiche and the bus station. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz visited the site with councillors Diego López and Lisandro Vieytes on Wednesday 10 April as a group of young people rushed to be the first to use the new public space.

The site has a surface area of 6,600 square metres and is divided into three areas for sports, and a fourth for recreation, with shaded areas and street furniture. "It seemed to us to be an ideal location to have a great sports facility not only for the young people of the municipality, but also for those from the wider Malaga province," said the councillor, who specified the park "has space for skateboarding, BMX, roller skating or scooter".

A grand opening event will be held on Saturday 20 April, with Muñoz adding the site was designed following the advice of BMX world champion Rubén Alcántara.

Different spaces

The enclosure has an area separated into three different locations, with the site boasting all the necessary equipment such as pools, ledges, steps, handrails and ramps. Another outstanding feature of the new park in Marbella is its colourful design. The mayor pointed out Malaga company Play in Colors "has been in charge of making the installation more dynamic and eye-catching".

The skatepark is open from Monday to Thursday and Sundays from 9am until 10pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9am until 11pm in winter (from 1 October to 31 May) and from 9am until 12am every day in summer (from 1 June to 30 September).

Other skateparks

This skatepark joins the one in San Pedro Alcántara, of 3,400 square metres, and the one built a few months ago of 600 square metres in the new Bellohorizonte Park. Work on the Trapiche Norte site has involved the use and enhancement of land that was previously used for the storage of municipal vehicles and, before that, for the collection of materials.