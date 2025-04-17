Marbella nightclub shooting: two years in jail for paralysing bouncer

Irene Quirante Malaga Thursday, 17 April 2025, 12:09 Compartir

Two of the men who opened fire on bouncers at a nightclub in Marbella because one of them had been denied entry to the venue have finally been sentenced for the crime, which happened in 2012. There were five gunshots, one of which struck one of the bouncers in the back. The man survived, but the injury left him in a wheelchair. The conviction was reached after the defendants agreed to a plea bargain deal. One of the three involved will serve two years in prison and pay the victim 285,000 euros in compensation; another received an 18-month sentence, although this has been suspended under the condition of attending a correctional facility. The third individual, who is the main suspect, remains on the run.

The events date back to the early hours of 24 November 2012. According to the prosecution's account, to which SUR has had access, the three defendants arrived at the club, located in the Parra Villa Palomeras residential area in Marbella, at around 5am. They tried to enter the premises, but the security staff prevented one of them from entering, who was the alleged perpetrator of the shots and the main suspect in the attempted murder.

The bouncers, according to the prosecution case, already knew the man for previous altercations with customers and for being an aggressive person. As he was leaving, the defendant warned the security staff: "I no longer have any respect for you." The three friends then returned to the car in which they had arrived and set off towards Fuengirola. However, during the journey they changed their minds and, at the Marbella exit, approached two petrol stations and attempted to buy garments with which to hide their faces, according to the prosecution.

Then the defendants returned to the club with the sole purpose of making an example of the door staff. The main suspect, according to the prosecution's account, took a firearm out of the glove compartment of the car and fitted it with a silencer. He then got out of the car and began to shout at the bouncers, who ran for safety after realising that the man was carrying a pistol, with which he began to shoot indiscriminately.

He fired at least five shots, one of which struck the bouncer in the side as he was trying to take cover behind some cars. The man was hit by a bullet that entered through the right lower back, with no exit wound. As a result, he suffered a spinal cord injury, as well as damage to his kidneys and spleen, which led to him being declared severely disabled. The man was hospitalised for 155 days and was discharged in a wheelchair.

The other two accused waited inside the car, with the engine running to facilitate their escape. They sped off towards Fuengirola, where the suspects were later located in Plaza Anabel Conde. Although they fled on foot, the main suspect was intercepted by Local Police officers, who let him go as they were not yet aware of what had happened.

The weapon used was never located, although a search did find the silencer used by the defendants inside the car. This is considered a prohibited weapon and its use and possession is forbidden to private individuals.

Court trial

The trial for this 2012 shooting took place this month, when two of the three accused for the crime of attempted murder, for which the public prosecutor's office initially requested eight years in prison, appeared before the provincial court. Both acknowledged their guilt after reaching a plea agreement with the prosecution, by which the sentences finally requested were considerably reduced.

As a result, one of them will have to serve two years in prison and compensate the injured party in the amount of 285,000 euros, while the second has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. The latter, however, will not go to prison, as he has been granted a suspended sentence, four months of community service and the payment of civil liability. Should he reoffend in the next four years, he will also have to serve the sentence imposed in this case.

The main defendant still has to answer for these acts, for who nine years in prison is requested for the attempted murder and another two years for illegal possession of weapons.