Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella 2.0: A New Vision for the City
Extra The Pool Marbella

Marbella 2.0: A New Vision for the City

The event will take place on Thursday, May 8, at The Pool Marbella, and brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and creators with a common goal: to redefine the city

SUR in English

Marbella

Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:51

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Marbella will take a decisive step toward its future with the launch of Marbella 2.0, an initiative that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and creators with a common goal: to redefine the city as an international hub for innovation, talent, and entrepreneurship.

The event will take place at 6:00 PM at The Pool Marbella and will be hosted by Elizabeth Rañeses, who will also moderate one of the event's key discussions.

Highlights of the program:

• Presentation of Marbella 2.0 – Led by Christian Rasmusson, CEO of The Pool and driving force behind the project.

• Success Story – Conversation with Armando González, founder of RavenPack.

• The Report – General overview of current local ecosystem by Nawal Roy, founder of Holmusk.

• Community Talks – Elizabeth will interview Cristina Pitarch – General Manager of EMEA at Google Cloud Security, and Linda Höglund – CFO/COO and Investor.

• Impact – “The Pool of Talents” panel with Ignacio Alonso, Yuval Arbel and Carlota Pulido discussing the importance of attracting and retaining talent.

• Culture – Presentation of Teatro Soho Caixabank by Javier Hueso and the charitable initiative “Tickets for All.”

Marbella 2.0 represents the vision of our city not only as a symbol of quality of life, but also of innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth.

Attendance is free with prior registration at: www.thepool.es/events/marbella2point0

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Occidental Puerto Banús enriches its gastronomic hub with new offerings

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella 2.0: A New Vision for the City