Marbella 2.0: A New Vision for the City

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Marbella will take a decisive step toward its future with the launch of Marbella 2.0, an initiative that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and creators with a common goal: to redefine the city as an international hub for innovation, talent, and entrepreneurship.

The event will take place at 6:00 PM at The Pool Marbella and will be hosted by Elizabeth Rañeses, who will also moderate one of the event's key discussions.

Highlights of the program:

• Presentation of Marbella 2.0 – Led by Christian Rasmusson, CEO of The Pool and driving force behind the project.

• Success Story – Conversation with Armando González, founder of RavenPack.

• The Report – General overview of current local ecosystem by Nawal Roy, founder of Holmusk.

• Community Talks – Elizabeth will interview Cristina Pitarch – General Manager of EMEA at Google Cloud Security, and Linda Höglund – CFO/COO and Investor.

• Impact – “The Pool of Talents” panel with Ignacio Alonso, Yuval Arbel and Carlota Pulido discussing the importance of attracting and retaining talent.

• Culture – Presentation of Teatro Soho Caixabank by Javier Hueso and the charitable initiative “Tickets for All.”

Marbella 2.0 represents the vision of our city not only as a symbol of quality of life, but also of innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth.

Attendance is free with prior registration at: www.thepool.es/events/marbella2point0