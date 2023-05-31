Marbella marks World Multiple Sclerosis Day It is estimated that 55,000 people in Spain live with the condition, according to the latest data available

"Because of a stroke, I am not as fluent as I was before, but we are going to try". These were the words spoken by Manuel Sánchez, user and member of the Nuevo Amanecer association, as he read a manifesto to mark World Multiple Sclerosis Day (MSD) in Marbella on Tuesday 30 May.

The association is calling for recognition at a national level of the 33 per cent disability after diagnosis of the condition, government support for research, comprehensive rehabilitation treatment and fairness in drug treatment. This year's slogan is, 'A life in community, a life with more opportunities',

Acting councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, who participated in the event, highlighted "the importance of people affected by the disease having adequate social protection, allowing them to have access to help, services and employment benefits".

The first to promote care programmes

Cintado reiterated the town hall’s support for an organisation "that has been doing important work in our town for twenty years, improving the conditions and quality of life of users and their families". She went on to say, "It was one of the first in the municipality to promote care programmes for people with neurodegenerative diseases, carrying out comprehensive rehabilitation services. In addition, since 2005, it has been caring for patients affected by Parkinson's disease or who have had a stroke.”

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, made up of the brain and spinal cord. Considered to be an immune disorder in which the body's own defences attack the myelin of neurons, it spreads throughout the body and manifests itself in different ways in different people.

It is recurrent among the population between the ages of 20 and 40, and is the second leading cause of disability among young people after car accidents. It is estimated that 55,000 people in Spain live with the condition, according to data from April 2019.