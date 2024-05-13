These are the beaches in Marbella affected by a new bylaw The measure will mainly affect Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús, Casablanca, Fontanilla, La Venus, El Pinillo, Alicate, La Víbora, Las Chapas and Cabopino beaches

Marbella town hall approved a bylaw regulating the use of its 25 beaches at the last council meeting which took place on Friday 10 May. The new law includes the recovery of some 11,500 square metres of beach for use by the general public this summer by reducing the amount of space that can be used by sunbeds and water activities.

This measure will mainly affect Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús, Casablanca, Fontanilla, La Venus, El Pinillo, Alicate, La Víbora, Las Chapas and Cabopino beaches.

"This bylaw was born out of the needs of citizens and seeks to provide safety, improve the tourist offer, free up space, create awareness, regulate customer service and control improper uses," said the councillor for the area, Diego López.

Other details

López explained that the bylaw contains 73 articles which regulate aspects such as the use of showers and footbaths to promote water saving, private events on the beach, swimming and weather conditions, lifeguard and rescue services, 'moragas' (beach 'campfires') throughout the year, noise pollution, cleanliness and hygiene.

It also regulates camping, signposting, beach bars, kiosks and terraces, as well as the sale of drinks and food, opening hours, accessibility and sports including water sports.

The new bylaw will not come into effect immediately and there will be a period of time for information to be shared about the different aspects it covers.