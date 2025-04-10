Marbella launches assistance system for people with hearing loss

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 10 April 2025, 17:30 Compartir

The inclusion of residents with diverse abilities has taken a new step forward in Marbella. The town hall is to launch an initiative based on a new technological system that will allow people with hearing loss to be attended to more efficiently by municipal workers, who will be able to connect to each individual's hearing aid, eliminating ambient sound and making communication easier.

This ambitious initiative was announced by the local government's spokesperson, Félix Romero, who described it as "an approach which in some way takes into account the need for all people, including those with special needs, to have all the services of the town hall at their disposal".

In the coming days, six devices will be installed in the citizen's advice offices (OAC) around Marbella, as well as in the Social Services delegation and in the Local Police headquarters, while a seventh unit will be reserved "to respond to the needs of other areas".

This innovative technology is based on the placement of magnetic induction loops. "This is a device that, through magnetic induction, not only connects directly to the municipal worker who has a microphone at each of their posts, but also reduces all ambient noise, giving an absolutely clean sound for the person with the hearing problem," said Romero.

Other initiatives

The Marbella town hall works closely with the Marbella-San Pedro Alcántara deaf people's association. Last year, the two entities signed an agreement worth 25,000 euros, aimed at developing programmes and projects that favour the integration of people with hearing loss. The Asociación de Personas Sordas de Marbella-San Pedro Alcántara is an entity that carries out essential work that contributes to improving the quality of life of the community, supporting it in communication activities and promoting access without barriers to ensure inclusion in the education system, as well as lifelong learning and employment.

At the signing of the agreement, mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz said that the subsidy will be renewed this year and "will be used to cover running costs, also allowing the hiring of a professional expert in sign language, the holding of training sessions, the creation of a website and consultancy services". Muñoz stated that such aids are crucial as they are "aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable people"

Another example of integration within the municipal activity of Marbella is the broadcasting of council sessions in sign language on local television. Now, with the new magnetic induction system, the town hall is taking another step forward so that people with hearing loss can carry out their daily life activities comfortably and, at the same time, be attended to more easily by municipal employees.