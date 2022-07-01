Marbella landlord finds tenant shot dead after being unable to contact him for days The property owner went to the house and raised the alarm after he looked through a window, and saw the victim's body

An investigation is under way into the death of a man who was found shot dead at a property in Marbella. His body was found by the owner of the property around 10pm yesterday evening, Thursday 30 June, when he went to find out what was going on because he had been unable to contact him for several days. The landlord raised the alarm after he looked through a window and saw his tenant lying dead.

When National Police officers entered the property they found the victim had been shot twice, and they believe he was the victim of a revenge attack.