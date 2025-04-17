Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz presented the design for the new toilets. Josele
Marbella installs 40 &#039;smart&#039; public toilets on seafront promenade
Infrastructure

Marbella installs 40 'smart' public toilets on seafront promenade

The new facilities are more accessible, not only for beach users but also for people on the Paseo Marítimo

María Albarral

Marbella

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 12:29

Modern, functional and automated - these are the new toilets that the Marbella town hall has begun to install along the seaside promenade. The municipality will provide 40 units in total, all of them located in strategic places. The aim is to not only accommodate beach-goers, but also bar customers, parents and children at nearby playgrounds and other pedestrians.

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz announced the initiative, which has an investment of 1.2 million euros, during her visit to the Puerto Banús marina yesterday. The project is part of the tourism plan signed between the town hall and the regional government, with each entity financing 50% of it.

Muñoz described the design of the facilities as avant-garde, "in keeping with the town's style". The modern features have been considered with the needs of residents and visitors in mind. The mayor assured that all units will be open "before the summer".

What is more, the toilets will have a smart feature, as they will open and close automatically between 7am and 11pm. Each unit will be equipped with security cameras to monitor usage and prevent acts of vandalism, while ensuring the safety of users.

Characteristics

One of the main features of the new toilets is their energy self-sufficiency. The installations will have solar panels, making them more sustainable.

Each unit will comprise four toilets, accessible to everybody, including people with reduced mobility. Another advantage of these facilities are the nappy changers for babies, to support the outdoor activities and needs of parents and their children.

In addition, each module will have an emergency system and security cameras installed. Muñoz stressed the importance of taking care of these facilities, as vandalism-resistant as they may be, not ruling out the possibility of people disregarding the public good.

The town hall will gradually start to replace the old public toilets with these new designs, increasing their number by nine compared to those currently in place. More toilets could be added in the future depending on work progress and Marbella's expansion.

