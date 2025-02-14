Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the new building of the HC Marbella International Hospital. SUR
HC Marbella International Hospital upgrades with a new 1,000-square-metre building
Health

HC Marbella International Hospital upgrades with a new 1,000-square-metre building

The new facilities in Marbella will be connected to the surgical area, adding extra endoscopy rooms

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 14 February 2025, 12:45

HC Marbella International Hospital has expanded its facilities, medical care and hospital admissions with a new building of more than 1,000 square metres that will allow it to double its capacity.

The infrastructure incorporates state-of-the-art equipment and technology, as well as 14 exclusive rooms that have been designed to provide patients and their companions with the highest standards of comfort and convenience.

The building features large openings that allow natural light in and connect the interior with the outdoor gardens, improving the daily experience of both patients and staff.

The new nursing station includes advanced equipment such as single-dose medication trolleys that allow for precise and organised management of drugs and innovations such as the digitalisation of the transfusion process (the registration and traceability of transfusions, patient and nurse sampling, as well as the downloading of vital signs via PDA).

Building 

The new infrastructure connects to the main hospital building, providing quick access to the surgical unit, which has been expanded with the addition of two endoscopy rooms for minimally invasive procedures.

This physical proximity allows streamlined coordination between the different medical units and also facilitates the immediate performance of radiological and laboratory diagnostic tests.

