Marbella gets ready for four days of walking

The popular Marbella 4 Days Walking (M4DW) event will return to Marbella next month, and for the first time in its seven-year history, the initiative will include the Green Charity Walk in aid of the Cudeca foundation.

The walks, which offer three routes (10, 20 and 30 kilometres) will take place from Thursday 5 until Sunday 8 October. The event will be inaugurated with the White Party, a celebration that will be repeated each day after the walk has finished.

The itinerary, which consist of urban, natural and coastal routes, offer walkers the chance to discover some of Marbella’s unknown corners.

On Saturday 7 October, walkers can join in a specially created five-kilometre route to support Cudeca. Registration for this walk costs ten euros and includes a free commemorative T-shirt.

Registration for the M4DW costs 85 euros for the four days, or 25 euros for individual days. The fee includes admission to the after-walk parties, plus snacks and refreshments during the walks.

Last year’s event attracted 2,300 people from all over the world. The initiative is unique in the sense that Marbella is the only town in Spain to hold the event and one of the few in Europe to last for four days.

“We have always worked with Cudeca, but this year, we wanted to do something different, so we created a five-kilometre route to help raise funds for the charity,” event director Arabella M. Wessels explained.

www.marbella4dayswalking.com/cudeca-charity-walk/