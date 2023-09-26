Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Last year’s event attracted 2,300 people from all over the world. SUR
Marbella gets ready for four days of walking
Events

Marbella gets ready for four days of walking

The popular Marbella 4 Days Walking event will take place from Thursday 5 until Sunday 8 October and include a specially created five-kilometre route to support Cudeca

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 10:11

Compartir

The popular Marbella 4 Days Walking (M4DW) event will return to Marbella next month, and for the first time in its seven-year history, the initiative will include the Green Charity Walk in aid of the Cudeca foundation.

The walks, which offer three routes (10, 20 and 30 kilometres) will take place from Thursday 5 until Sunday 8 October. The event will be inaugurated with the White Party, a celebration that will be repeated each day after the walk has finished.

The itinerary, which consist of urban, natural and coastal routes, offer walkers the chance to discover some of Marbella’s unknown corners.

On Saturday 7 October, walkers can join in a specially created five-kilometre route to support Cudeca. Registration for this walk costs ten euros and includes a free commemorative T-shirt.

Registration for the M4DW costs 85 euros for the four days, or 25 euros for individual days. The fee includes admission to the after-walk parties, plus snacks and refreshments during the walks.

Last year’s event attracted 2,300 people from all over the world. The initiative is unique in the sense that Marbella is the only town in Spain to hold the event and one of the few in Europe to last for four days.

“We have always worked with Cudeca, but this year, we wanted to do something different, so we created a five-kilometre route to help raise funds for the charity,” event director Arabella M. Wessels explained.

www.marbella4dayswalking.com/cudeca-charity-walk/

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands descend on Torremolinos for 'most important day of the year'
  2. 2 The viral photo of Malaga created by artificial intelligence
  3. 3 Man's body found floating face down in the water in Malaga Port
  4. 4 Vélez-Málaga priest arrested for alleged sexual assault
  5. 5 Malaga city's new fleet of metro trains is now running
  6. 6 Guardia Civil searching for almost 100 migrants who arrived on the coast of Granada
  7. 7 European Cricket Championship kicks off with a Spanish victory
  8. 8 Idiliq Foundation celebrates charity work at Mijas gala event
  9. 9 Malaga company creates a floating wind turbine that will supply Tenerife with electricity
  10. 10 Four wins on the bounce for resurgent Malaga CF

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad