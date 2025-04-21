Marbella to host national video gaming event in bid to attract more younger tourists

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 21 April 2025, 13:41 Compartir

Marbella continues to diversify its tourism offer beyond the sun and beach and is exploring new segments to attract visitors to the town. One of these, which was launched last year, is the video gaming sector, aimed especially at young people. "This sector is having a lot of pull and Marbella is a perfect city for events of this type," said the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz. She highlighted the value of the Marbellup facilities where "there is a specific space for the development of graphic designers, video games and applications in a commitment to innovation".

Play Marbella Game Fest 2025, a benchmark event in video games, new technologies and pop culture forms part of the funding of the Andalusian tourism plan for large towns in the region. The town's Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo Suárez will be the setting for the event which is taking place from 16 to 18 May.

"We attract this public who come accompanied by their family and friends and stay for several days," added the councillor for the sector, Alejandro González. The first day of the event is known as College Day, a day dedicated to educational centres, which will include socio-educational activities, talks and free workshops. Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 May will be the main days of the festival, with extended opening hours so that attendees can enjoy all the activities that the event has to offer.

The Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones Adolfo Suárez will host more than 300 activities aimed at all audiences, bringing together the main players in the national gaming world, such as influencers, streamers, ProPlayers and companies, offering a varied programme on video games, technology, digital art, illustration and pop culture.

The event will feature high-level eSports competitions. It will also be possible to enjoy professional racing and flight simulators, as well as participate in robotics, drones and 3D printing workshops. The initiative will also have a market area selling products from the digital world.

González said that the event "represents a unique opportunity to position Marbella as a benchmark in the world of digital leisure and new technologies".