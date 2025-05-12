Marbella commemorates Europe Day with an event in recognition of foreign entrepreneurs

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 12 May 2025, 11:32 Compartir

Marbella town hall commemorated Europe Day with an institutional event held at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia last week. Several foreign entrepreneurs were recognised for their contribution to the local social and economic fabric. The adviser responsible for the local foreign residents department, Remedios Bocanegra, highlighted the "indispensable role played by European associations in the defence of the spirit of coexistence and mutual understanding" and added, "Marbella, as a cosmopolitan town, is a true reflection of the wealth and cultural diversity of our continent."

The event was attended by deputy mayor María Francisca Caracuel and the dean of the Malaga Consular Corps, Alberto Benito, among other authorities. Caracuel pointed out that the Schuman Declaration of 9 May 1950 was the origin of the European Union. "It has been 75 years and has proved its effectiveness in boosting economic growth and job creation," as well as in "strengthening our democratic values in unison, protecting human rights and working together to tackle global challenges".

For his part, Benito said, "Today we are not only celebrating a date, we are celebrating an idea, that of a Europe united in peace, where differences are respected, rights are protected and a future is built among all," while stressing, "Marbella is a clear reflection of this with more than 170 nationalities, a multicultural town." He also added, "We have to continue working and fighting all together and all united for the maintenance of peace."

After the speeches, awards were presented to the companies Anytech365, which was picked up by its founder and CEO Janus Rægaard Nielsen; Savia Organic Salon, represented by its co-director Alina Asipian; Forum Marbella, represented by Pedro de la Lastra; The Pool, whose award was presented to founding partner Douglas Goullet; La Sala Group, picked up by its president Ian Radford and The Choir Andaluz and its director Steve Marks, who performed an adaptation of the European anthem as the closing act.