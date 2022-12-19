Marbella luxury hotel, one of only three in Spain on list of best in world The others selected to feature on the prestigious Conde Nast Traveler Gold List for 2023 are in Madrid and Barcelona

A luxury hotel in Marbella is rubbing shoulders with the most select establishments in the world. The Condé Nast Traveler Gold List 2023 has included the Marbella Club Hotel alongside the Santo Mauro in Madrid and El Palace in Barcelona as one of the best on the planet.

“Forming part of this prestigious internacional list is a step further towards growth and excellence for the Marbella Club,” the hotel said in a statement, quoting the magazine as saying that it “is one of the few icons that has transcended the ordinary”.

Friendly ambience and timeless luxury

The hotel management said that it had also been recognised for its fresh, relaxed and friendly ambience, its modern commitment to timeless luxury and its unforgettable history transferred to new times, with a promising future always at the forefront of new trends.

The panel of judges took into account features such as the Marbella Club’s exclusive villas, its health spa, sports facilities and its high-class restaurants. The hotel has 37 luxury rooms, 78 suites, 14 villas and the magnificent Villa del Mar, standing in 42,000 square metres of sub-tropical gardens.