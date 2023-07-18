Marbella celebrates annual book fair with 15 participating stalls The event on the Paseo de la Alameda will feature 14 presentations as well as a programme for children

Marbella’s Paseo de la Alameda is hosting the town’s annual book fair until the 16 August with 15 stalls participating in the literary event. There will be 14 presentations and a special programme for children. The opening speech, on Tuesday 18 July, is being given this year by the philologist, social educator and author of several publications, Ana Eugenia Venegas Moreno.

The book fair's opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 11am to 2pm and from 7 to 11pm. On Sundays the stalls will be open from 12pm to 2pm and from 7 to 11pm.

The participating bookshops are Excalibur (Marbella); MYR Libros (Granada); RYL Comics (Marbella); Bukmeran (Marbella); Librería Kon-Tiki (Marbella); Ediciones Labnar (Seville); Librería Caracuel (Marbella); Delibros (Marbella); El Mundo de los Minilibros (Madrid); Ediciones Algorfa (Marbella); Librería Alfaqueque (Marbella); Urbano Libros (Granada); Libro Abierto (Granada); Librería Códice (Malaga); Librería Isla Negra (Malaga), and Casa del Libro (Marbella).

Storytelling

For children there are storytellers, narrations and workshops, which are taking place at 8pm at the town hall’s Culture stand. On Wednesday 19 July narration will be from Alicia Acosta, and on 24, 26 and 28 July, children's author Valeria Kisolova is going to read. Pep Bruno is on 2 and 4 August; the children's author Margarita del Mazo on 7 and 9 August, and Eugenia Manzanera on 14 and 15 August.

Allo book presentations are to be held at 8pm with the first one taking place on Thursday 20 July, with Historia de los Pigmentos y los Colorantes en el Arte, by Juan Labrador, at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia.

It will be followed by Renacer desde el Ocaso, by José de Vicente García (21 July, Culture stand); Escribir desde el Otro Lado, by Silvia Iglesias (25 July, Culture stand); Las Ermitas Antiguas de Marbella, by Fernando Álvarez Cantos (27 July, Hospital Real de la Misericordia); Comic THE INN, by Eugenio Martínez and Julio Hiraldo (27 July, Kon-Tiki bookshop); and Cautivos de un Enigma', by Anabel Rico (30 July, Casino de Marbella).

Presentations

August will start with No quise Hacerlo, by Flores Álvarez Pérez (1 August, Culture stand); followed by Un Paseo por Marbella, by Manuel Peláez and Luiyo Vázquez (2 August, Casino de Marbella); Rogelio Vigil de Quiñones y Alfaro (Último de Filipinas), by Juan Manuel Jiménez Gómez (3 August, Casino de Marbella);

Un mundo Perdido, by Irene Abecia (3 August, Culture stand); Dos Relatos, by Josefina Arias and Encarna Urbano (4 August, Casino Marbella); Hervideros, by José Antonio Martín (8 August, Culture stand); La Gaviota que no Tenía Ala, by Antonio Valverde (10 August, Culture stand), and Un Paseo con el Perro, by Félix Santiago Pérez (11 August, Culture stand).