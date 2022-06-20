Marbella castle to be restored, at a cost of over half a million euros The monument marks the origin of the town's development during the Middle Ages and is historically important, but it has fallen into disrepair

Marbella castle is classified as a Building of Cultural Interest, and is the largest monument of this type in the municipality. The council has now decided to restore part of the castle, which is in the picturesque Old Town, at a cost of 520,645 euros. The works will involve work on the eastern and northern sides of the fortress, which have hardly been touched for years, and will take six months to complete.

The castle marks the origin of Marbella’s development in the Middle Ages, but once it was no longer used for military purposes much of its structure fell into disrepair. Houses were then built beside its walls, incorporating some of those walls into the properties, and this has added to their deterioration and modification.

The plans are to be drawn up by Yamur Arquitectura y Arqueología S.L. and the idea is to find out more about the castle, ensure its protection and conservation in accordance with historical and technological criteria, especially the defensive structures which are in the worst condition. The aim is also to remove later additions which are deemed unsuitable from a conservation or historical-archaeological perspective.

The eastern and northern walls will need especial attention as they have deteriorated so badly, and where they have been meddled with in the past their weatherproofing has been lost. A report which has been carried out into the state of the building says these are in urgent need of protection.

The restoration works will aim to restore some of the former glory to this historically important fortress, including rebuilding its towers. It will also be floodlit, so its impressive beauty can also be appreciated at night.