Marbella PR campaign reaches 58 million Brits The aim of the branding project is to relaunch the relationship between the Costa del Sol town and its biggest market for tourists

A campaign to promote Marbella in the UK, promoted by the town hall and an agreement with the agency Fox Communication global branding consultancy has reached an audience of over 58 million people since its launch.

Speaking about the success of the campaign last week, Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, highlighted that the aim of the “ambitious marketing strategy", presented at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London in November 2021, "has been to relaunch the historic relationship that our hotel industry has with the main European market for our city" in "a crucial period" after the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. "It is essential to strengthen our brand image," she stressed.

The data from the campaign's impact report shows that news related to Marbella as a tourist destination appeared in a total of 13 UK media sources between November and January, with the value of this promotion in advertising terms estimated at around 212,000 euros, according to the council.

Among the publications that have featured the town and covered its luxury sector, gastronomy, sustainability, wellbeing and culture, are the Financial Times, The Travel Daily, Metro, Luxury Travel Magazine, Glamour, Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and Mail Online.

Muñoz stressed the importance for Marbella tourism of "a market such as the British one, the positioning of the Marbella brand there and the loyalty of the visitors we welcome from there," which also has "the uncertainty generated by Brexit", she added.

The mayor recalled that "Marbella received the most votes in the United Kingdom in the recent election of the best European tourist destinations for 2022,” where it reached second place and recognition as the most exclusive destination in Europe.