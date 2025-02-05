Marbella puts almost 30 Local Police and fire brigade jobs up for grabs

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 15:43 Compartir

Marbella held its weekly council meeting in the city's Palacio de Congresos on Monday 3 February, which was chaired by mayor Ángeles Muñoz. After the meeting, town hall spokesperson Félix Romero announced the offer of 19 vacancies for the Local Police for and 10 for the fire brigade in the Costa del Sol municipality.

The aim of the local government team is to rejuvenate the workforce, as well as to provide administrative careers for the personnel of both bodies. "It is very important to establish a growth rate and a workforce renewal, in line with upcoming expected retirements, because for us security and safety in our municipality is a priority," said Romero.

A new plan has been established, which includes annual calls for new posts in order to maintain a consistent number of staff, year after year. With this measure, the consistory aims to avoid periods with too many open vacancies and others where there are none.

This employment strategy will also implement three horizontal mobility posts through the merit-based competition system for staff from other administrations. "For us, it is vital that in vocations, such as the police force and fire brigades, employees can be offered the possibility of promotion, of having a professional career, of having a motivation that allows them to carry out a job that they already perform, with absolute dedication, but given the fair possibility to grow in their administrative careers," said Romero.

Military places

The positions for the city's Local Police include a new feature compared to previous job offers in the field: one of the posts is reserved for professional military personnel. Marbella town hall will adopt the same model that proved to be a success in the National Police. In this way, the workforce is enhanced by "people with specific training in the armed forces".

With this new offer, the municipal police force is opening its doors to all those army professionals who wish to take the competitive examinations in which, from now on, there will be a specific quota for them.

It was also after Monday's meeting that Marbella's town hall announced the approval of a collaboration agreement with the Fundación Cibervoluntarios with the aim of promoting digital literacy among citizens, especially among the most vulnerable groups, through free talks and courses. The aim is to reduce the digital divide, encourage the ethical and social use of technology, and promote digital transformation.