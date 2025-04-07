Construction companies on the Costa warn of shortage of skilled workers and high price of accommodation

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 7 April 2025, 14:38 Compartir

The lack of skilled workers in the construction industry is a growing concern for companies in Marbella, along the Costa del Sol and in Spain as a whole. The shortage of such labour and the high housing prices that make it difficult for workers to rent are pushing the situation to the limit. Companies warn that this issue is also exacerbated by the increasing cost of materials, which, together with the other factors, leads to construction slowly becoming a luxury service.

The critical situation was addressed at the Feria de la Construcción e Inmobiliaria in Marbella, where the lack of interest in the profession was highlighted as a growing risk with future generations. "The skilled workforce is getting older and older. The men who taught the trade to their children are now retiring. The worst is going to come in ten years' time when this second generation also retires and we are left with no young people interested in learning the trade," said Manuel Melero, CEO of the architecture and design studio MM360.

The construction workforce is mostly comprised of foreigners. "My employees are Colombian and we are considering bringing people in directly from abroad because it is impossible to find anyone here," said Roberto García, CEO of Valart Obras y Servicios. He criticised the public aid system, which forces workers to ask to be paid under the table due to fear of losing the aid. Some people even refuse to take the job for the same reason.

The reality in the sector is becoming increasingly complicated. In addition to a shortage of personnel, there is also a shortage of qualifications. While in the past, a bricklayer carried out all types of work, from the foundations to the roof, nowadays each step in the work has its own profile, which multiplies the difficulty in finding professionals, as well as the delay that this causes in the execution of projects.

Another problem that worries construction companies is the price of housing in general and in Marbella in particular. High rents prevent many employees from being able to settle in the area to work.

House price

The lack of qualified personnel is directly influencing the general price of housing. As labour is scarce, its price is growing, which has a direct impact on the final product. Construction companies also highlight the increase in the price of materials, which has shot up since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the high cost of land - all factors that complicate the development of the sector.