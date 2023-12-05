Marbella becomes seventh most inhabited Andalusian municipality after population passes 150,000 The town is now more populated than provincial capitals Cadiz and Jaén, and is only preceded by Seville, Malaga, Cordoba, Granada, Jerez de la Frontera and Almeria

Marbella has become the seventh most inhabited municipality in Andalucía after its population grew by 6.7% in the past five years, according to new statistics.

The total of 150,725 inhabitants in Marbella means it is more populated than provincial capitals Cadiz and Jaen, and is preceded by Seville (681,998 people), Malaga (579,076), Cordoba (319,515), Granada (228,682), Jerez de la Frontera (212,730) and Almeria (199,237), according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics.

"We are seeing healthy growth in such a way that we continue to be attractive and we have more and more investment and more people who want to come to live here," said town hall spokesman Félix Romero.

Marbella town hall is predicting an increase in the amount of money pumped into the local economy as a result with more residents paying taxes and contributing to the town's services.

The local budgets for 2024 have a surplus of almost 11 million euros compared to 2023, with the town hall attributing this to the arrival of new residents. New homes are also being built to house this wave of new inhabitants, data also shows. Marbella is one of the leading municipalities on the Costa del Sol experiencing a housing boom, according to the Malaga College of Architects. In 2023, 214 new homes were approved in Mijas, 179 in Fuengirola and 162 in Marbella.

Surpassing 150,000 residents also means Marbella is eligible for benefits such as the 7% increase in the Participation of State Income (PIE) and regional funds (PATRICA), which allows the town greater allocation for projects from both the national coffers and the Junta de Andalucía.

The passing population

Although there are 150,725 registered residents in Marbella, data on water demand and waste generation points to more than 200,000 people, with those numbers doubling in summer. In the low season, Marbella is a popular place for retired golf players, as well as digital nomads from northern Europe who choose to flee the cold.

Foreign residents

According to the figures, there is a high proportion of foreign residents among Marbella's new population. Of the 150,725 inhabitants, almost a third (51,024) are foreign residents. More than 11,000 foreigners have registered as living in Marbella since 2019, with 4,670 this year alone. Some 86% of the population in Nueva Andalucía is foreign, followed by 56% in Las Chapas, 27% in San Pedro and 16% in the town of Marbella.