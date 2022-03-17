Marbella adds five accessible and eco-friendly buses to fleet The Costa del Sol town now has 26 vehicles, the highest number since the service began

Marbella town hall has added five new buses to its fleet. The new vehicles are accessible and less polluting than older versions, according to the town’s mayor, Ángeles Muñoz. “They are safe, innovative, accessible and environmentally friendly," she said. She added that they will allow a saving in polluting emissions of more than 241.8 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The buses are equipped with a special ventilation system for Covid-19 with active antiviral filters and systems that will allow a high rate of air exchange, and are accessible for people with reduced mobility.

Marbella’s fleet now has 26 vehicles, which is the biggest number of buses the town has ever had. Rafael Durbán, south of Spain director for the Avanza bus company explained: "We have grown to 26 new buses in Marbella, which has been an important step in our commitment to mobility and quality of life for citizens.”

Muñoz added, "We understood that we had to promote free travel for registered residents, with a mobility card that is increasing every year," said Muñoz, who explained that in 2021 more than 12,966 new registrations were processed and today there are more than 68,724 active cards.